Ryan Murray bringing the Stanley Cup to Sask.

The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Saskatchewan this week.

Stanley Cup Champion Ryan Murray, who grew up in White City, Sask., will be bringing the holy grail of hockey to a rink in Emerald Park on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

As part of his day with the cup, Murray is scheduled to appear at Communiskate in Emerald Park, Sask. from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The NHL veteran played a “significant” part of his youth hockey career at the rink, the release said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Murray and take photos with him and Lord Stanley’s Mug.

The Town of White City is also planning to unveil a sign recognizing Murray’s accomplishments, located in the community.

The event will include a hardest shot competition, four on four hockey games, street vendors and signed memorabilia up for auction – with proceeds donated to KidSport.

Murray, a former second overall draft pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, has spent the better part of his nine year career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but most recently played for the New Jersey Devils and the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.