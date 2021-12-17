Ryan Nugent-Hopkins latest Oiler to enter COVID-19 protocol

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has become the latest Edmonton Oiler to enter the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Friday morning the forward had entered the league’s protocol. He’s in his 10th season with the team after being selected first overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

He joins Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod as well as head coach Dave Tippett who all entered the league’s protocol this week.

On Wednesday, the NHL introduced enhanced COVID-19 protocols, including daily testing and limitations on players leaving hotels on the road. The new rules will last until at least Jan. 7, based on discussions between NHLPA and NHL on Wednesday.

COVID-19 has swept across the hockey world this week.

Earlier Friday, the NHL postponed the Montreal Canadiens home game against the Boston Bruins. The move comes a day after the team played Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers without fans inside the Bell Centre at the request of Quebec health authorities due to the “spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.”

The Bruins are also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that has seen six players placed into the league's protocol.

A total of 11 games have been postponed by the NHL this season, including six this week.

The Calgary Flames have seen four of their contests scratched since Monday, with 18 players and 12 members of the team's staff in protocol.

Four Vancouver Canucks players have also been placed in COVID-19 protocol, including defenceman Tucker Poolman who was pulled mid-game on Tuesday night.

Vancouver was the NHL team hit hardest by COVID-19 last season, with 21 players and four coaches testing positive for the virus, and several games being postponed.

All but one NHL player - Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings - is fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Nashville Predators' Nick Cousins called for the league to pause the season until Christmas amid rising case counts across the continent.

