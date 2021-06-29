Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to stay in Edmonton, expected to sign 8-year, $41M contract: TSN

Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins appears poised to sign a long-term deal that will keep him in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the Oilers are set to announce an eight-year, $41 million contract extension, including a no-movement clause.

Nugent-Hopkins recorded 35 points in 52 games last season.

The Burnaby, B.C., native was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the team.

There most likely would have been a higher dollar figure on the open market, but remaining an Oilers was an absolute priority for RNH who can now complete 18 years with the club by the end of this deal.