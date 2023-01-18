Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards
“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds has RSVP'd for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, assuring the Toronto bash some high-voltage star power.
Reynolds says in a release from gala organizers that he's grateful to learn he's won a humanitarian prize and is “excited to accept the award in person this April.”
The A-lister is among special honourees including Marvel's “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu who is getting the Radius Award for global success, and “SCTV” and “Schitt's Creek” star Catherine O'Hara, who is getting an icon award for exceptional, ongoing contributions to the industry.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme will receive the Gordon Sinclair Award for her “exceptional body of work in broadcast journalism,” while Pierre Bruneau, a longtime news anchor with Quebec network TVA, is getting a lifetime achievement award.
The special awards are a forerunner to the annual weeklong event recognizing the best in homegrown film, television and screen-based media.
Nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards will be announced Feb. 22, with awards set to be handed out April 11 to 16.
