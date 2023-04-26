Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award

Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.

The YouTube short film took home the award for Best Public Service and Activism in the Video category at the 27th annual Webby Awards, an international award honouring internet-based excellence.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us and continues to support us," Lead from Behind wrote on Twitter. "We're on a mission to make colon cancer famous!"

The campaign aims to encourage more people to get screened for colon cancer and spread the word that although it is one of the top leading causes of death from cancer, it’s also very preventable.

In that spirit, Reynolds filmed a video with fellow actor and co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney. Both men turned 45 that year, the age it is recommended for people to start getting colonoscopies in the U.S.

In the video, the pair explain that they made a bet that Reynolds wouldn’t be able to learn Welsh. Having failed to learn the language, Reynolds must now film his first colonoscopy for the public.

"I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared," he says in the video. "It's not every day you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives, that's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my ass."

And Reynolds' own screening potentially saved his life, a doctor tells him. His scan found an “extremely subtle polyp” that could be removed.

McElhenney also shared video of his procedure, during which the doctor found three polyps, telling him screening and surveillance are crucial for prevention.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in men and the third leading cause of death from cancer in women, but that 90 per cent of deaths are preventable if caught early.

The video was also nominated in the Best Public Service and Activism award in the Social category. The Webby Awards received 14,000 entries from over 70 countries worldwide this year. The awards are judged by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with over 2,000 members voting on the best internet content.