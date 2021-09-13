Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, Glennon Doyle send messages of support for Edmonton woman with terminal cancer

A massive show of love and support on social media for an Edmonton woman with end-stage cancer has led to a few of her favourite Canadian celebrities sending her messages of their own.

In 2015, Julie Rohr was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in smooth muscles. Last week, Rohr announced that she was moving to hospice care.

For weeks, Twitter users have been sending their messages to Rohr.

On Monday, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy joined the chorus when he posted a video for Rohr.

Dear @JulieRohrYEG : all of Twitter loves you. pic.twitter.com/xXoIbm0diF

"On behalf of the cast and crew of Schitt's Creek, we are so glad that you loved our show," Levy said in the video. "We're so glad that it has brought you joy, and we are all, each and every one of us, sending you so much love right now."

Fellow Schitt's Creek star and Canadian-British film actress Karen Robinson also sent a video sending well wishes.

AAAAAAHHHHH @karenrobinson01!! The one and only Ronnie!!



I squealed- you just brought me SO MUCH JOY. And yes, my friends are unreal. I cannot even believe this day. I’m sitting in hospice just struggling to walk ten feet but TODAY? I’m flying ��



Thank you thank you!! https://t.co/zPKTX2duyl

Two hours later, Ryan Reynolds, who starred in movies like Deadpool and more recently Free Guy, followed up Levy's message with a video of his own.

And @GentScientist pulled through with a lovely message for @JulieRohrYEG from the one and only @VancityReynolds �� pic.twitter.com/tbAYF6YeG0

"I just wanted to send you this little video and let you know that I'm thinking about you," said Reynolds. "One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got all the way to me out here in Boston."

"I wanted to send you lots of love," Reynolds added. "Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days."

Then, Rick Mercer added his own touch with a video for Rohr.

RICK MERCER ��



Oh my goodness thank you for this!! @rickmercer. Yes, my friends have turned the Twitterverse upside down, indeed ���� They’re amazing.



Thank you for taking the time to share. pic.twitter.com/JjvDvCazI5

"You're clearly a very courageous individual who has a lot of friends who love you very much," said Mercer. "They love you so much that the turned the entire Twitterverse upside down."

Not long after Levy's video was posted, a video was posted of Rohr reacting to his well-wishes.

And here is her reaction to watching ❤️❤️ #welovejulierohr pic.twitter.com/9Kn9Z7O7SR

"Oh my gosh," said Rohr. "That's so beautiful. Thank you for making that happen."

I probably watched this video from @brittlestar five times to laugh and laugh about your thoughts on Dan Levy & Ryan Reynolds �� There’s no competition, sir, you’re the Internet’s favourite Dad!



Thank you for making me laugh, with your comedy AND with this video. ���� pic.twitter.com/Au45yQ1hOp

And in a 20-minute Facetime call, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk serenaded Rohr and her husband with their favourite songs, "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and "Feels Like Home."

"There were tears. Thank you, Chantal- that was incredibly beautiful & encouraging," Rohr wrote.

Also hi hello am I dreaming? @chantalkreviaz just had a 20 minute Facetime with my husband & I, serenading us with her cover of Leaving on a Jet Plane (his fave) & Feels Like Home (my fave.)



There were tears. Thank you, Chantal- that was incredibly beautiful & encouraging. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JKGIt5f1Ia

Author and activist Glennon Doyle and her wife, former soccer star Abby Wambach, posted a video for Rohr, too.

"Ever single bit of our hearts are just with you," Doyle says in the video. "We are just loving you. We are sending every bit of power and peace and love... You are a goddamn cheetah, our sister."

"I’m totally blown away with these loving videos. I can’t even say what they mean to me," Rohr responded.

@iamhannah_h (and @Leesila, @trendel_andrea, @NatashaEmmCee, @GentScientist and whoever else canvassed to get these) you have blessed me SO much. I can never thank you enough.