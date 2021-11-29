Ryan Reynolds donates to help communities rebuild in wake of devastating B.C. floods
Ryan Reynolds is bringing attention to the ongoing situation in his home province after an atmospheric river system brought devastating landslides and floods to several areas of B.C.
The Vancouver-born actor took to social media to share that he and his wife, actress Blake Lively have donated to relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.
“My home of B.C. continues to face a crisis from the brutal B.C. floods. Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities,” the post reads. “Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation to Red Cross Canada.”
Reynolds also added a link to the Red Cross Canada website to encourage his fans to do the same.
The atmospheric river wiped out several routes in and out of the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.
It also had a profound impact on the agriculture sector, killing thousands of farm animals across the province.
At least four people died in one of the landslides that hit the region as a result of the storm.
-
Maritime provinces testing some travellers for COVID-19 Omicron variantOn Friday, federal counterparts notified Maritime officials of travellers who had already arrived in the region over the past 14 days from countries in southern Africa flagged by Ottawa – a list of nations that has grown as of Monday.
-
Phase one of the Calgary to Canmore Trail unveiledPlans are in the works for a 36 kilometre trail stretching west from Calgary to Cochrane. A large portion of the trail is already complete and needs an additional 16 kilometres to be built.
-
Fatal shooting victim identified by Calgary policeCalgary police have identified the victim in a recent shooting death in the southeast as a man who recently moved to the city from Edmonton.
-
Via Rail unveils new fleet of trains for Windsor-Quebec City corridorVia Rail previewed the first of 32 new Siemens trains on Tuesday at their Tremblay Road station in Ottawa.
-
'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours motherMckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.