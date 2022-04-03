Ryan's Hope launches spring campaign to help Barrie's most vulnerable

Warming centres across Simcoe County have wrapped up services for the season, and a Barrie organization has launched a spring campaign to help the homeless.

Ryan's Hope has launched the 'Spring into Action!' campaign, collecting donations for the homeless.

The 'campaign provides support by offering items needed to withstand the cooler conditions.

Warming centres across Simcoe County closed on March 31.

The group is collecting various items, including tents, tarps, sleeping bags, ground covers, rubber boots, rain ponchos and socks.

The items will be distributed to those in need.

If you don't have any of these items but you'd still like to help, Ryan's Hope has a page dedicated to the cause, where you can purchase needed items.

Alternatively, the organization accepts donations via e-transfer to ryanshopeandhonour@gmail.com.

Ryan's Hope was created by Christine Nayler in honour of her son, Ryan, who died of toxic drug poisoning. The organization has continued to raise awareness about the intersections of homelessness, addiction and mental health.