Ryan's Hope to deliver Christmas care packages to Barrie's homeless population

A Barrie organization will be giving care packages to the homeless or those facing food insecurity this Christmas.

Ryan's Hope has been busy assembling care packages containing socks, toiletries, coffee mugs, mitts and five-dollar Tim Hortons gift cards. The gift packages will be handed out on Christmas morning to the homeless or those facing food insecurity.

Ryan's Hope was created by Christine Nayler in honour of her son, Ryan, who died of toxic drug poisoning. The organization has continued to raise awareness about the intersections of homelessness, addiction and mental health.

If you'd like to donate to Ryan's Hope, visit their Facebook page.