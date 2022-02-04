Ryan told he will not be offered contract by Riders

Veteran punter Jon Ryan said the Saskatchewan Roughriders have told him he will not be offered a new contract, thus ending his two-season run with his hometown franchise.

The Regina product returned to the CFL in 2019 after a 12-year run in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The 40-year old appeared in 28 games for the Riders, punting 169 times. His longest punt in 2021 sailed an incredible 77 yards. His net yardage on punts is 2,307.

Ryan’s pro football career began with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after graduating from the University of Regina Rams football program.

He was also a member of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 2014.