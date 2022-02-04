Ryan told he will not be offered contract by Riders
CTV News Regina Anchor - CTV Morning Live
Darrell Romuld
Veteran punter Jon Ryan said the Saskatchewan Roughriders have told him he will not be offered a new contract, thus ending his two-season run with his hometown franchise.
The Regina product returned to the CFL in 2019 after a 12-year run in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The 40-year old appeared in 28 games for the Riders, punting 169 times. His longest punt in 2021 sailed an incredible 77 yards. His net yardage on punts is 2,307.
Ryan’s pro football career began with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after graduating from the University of Regina Rams football program.
He was also a member of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 2014.
-
Map shows drastic OC Transpo detours due to ‘Freedom Convoy’A new interactive map, made by a Carleton University computer science student, shows just how far some buses are being forced off course by the downtown occupation.
-
Hwy 25 closed north of Lethbridge following serious crashA section of Highway 25 has been closed to traffic following a Friday morning crash.
-
-
Victoria kiosk offering free art supplies in North ParkThe Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre is bringing its free art-supply kiosk to the North Park neighbourhood for anyone who needs crafting supplies.
-
Lakeshore seeking volunteer firefighters for all five stationsThe Municipality of Lakeshore Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters.
-
Toronto police closing off major downtown roadway ahead of expected convoy protestToronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in BradfordPolice say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPSThe London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.