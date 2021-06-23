'Ryerson' name to be removed, TVDSB reviewing names of all facilities and buildings

The name ‘Ryerson’ will be removed from a north end public school as the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) conducts a review of all school and facility names for possible connections to residential schools and other racial injustices.

The review comes after pressure from the public to change and remove names on facilities that are associated with those with ties to Canada’s residential school system after the discovery of 215 children in a burial site at a school in Kamloops, B.C.

The motion for the review was brought forward at Tuesday’s board meeting by Trustee Sean Hunt.

“The recent revelations about the 215 children discovered in Kamloops, are not new to the First Nations communities in Canada,” said Hunt.

“Schools named after individuals that contributed to the establishment of the residential school system in Canada is problematic.”

The motion was seconded by Carol Antone who thanked Hunt for bringing it forward.

“On behalf of First Nations and Indigenous peoples it’s very difficult,” she said.

The review was to begin with the school in London’s Old North neighbourhood with 'Ryerson' being removed.

The school sign was recently altered by unknown individuals to remove the name Ryerson.

The school was originally named after Egerton Ryerson, one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

The next school to be reviewed will be Sir John A. Macdonald Public School.

The review of all board facilities will be completed by May 2022.