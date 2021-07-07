Ryerson Public School in London, Ont. has name stripped from it

The name 'Ryerson Public School' was removed from the Waterloo Street institution Wednesday.

The Thames Valley District School Board unanimously approved a motion to rename the school in London's Old North neighbourhood last month.

Ryerson Public School was named after Egerton Ryerson, a man instrumental in designing Canada’s residential school system.

The move comes amid the recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves of mostly children at former residential schools in Kamloops, B.C. and Cowessess Sask.