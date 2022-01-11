Ryerson student killed in downtown shooting remembered as passionate writer, good friend

The fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Ryerson student in downtown Toronto has left an entire school community in shock and grieving.

Toronto Police have identified the victim as Olivier Dundas, a journalism student at Ryerson University.

“He was such a good person. I don’t know why anyone would do what they did,” Curtis Martin who first met Dundas in his first year of university, told CTV News Toronto.

Martin said Dundas was a founding member of Over The Line, a digital sports publication run by students, and is being remembered as a good writer, but more importantly, a good friend.

“I want him remembered as a guy who could be serious and really was passionate about what he did, but at the same time if someone was down, he was there giving us a good laugh,” he said.

Police previously said that Dundas was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to a shooting in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area of Toronto shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 8.

He was then rushed to the hospital where he died from injuries.

A day after the deadly shooting police arrested and charged 22-year-old Toronto resident James Galinato with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police announced that two other suspects wanted in connection with the killing had turned themselves in.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jay-Ar Carbonel and 23-year-old Jessie Boy Baig have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Classmate Alex Baumgartner said he was shocked and devastated to learn of Dundas’ death.

“That’s someone who had a personal connection with, someone you shared a class with,” he said.

“He was our friend and he was always giving people something to laugh about. One thing I will remember — he was always happy.”

Ryerson University confirmed Dundas was a student at the school.

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that Olivier Dundas, who was indeed a member of our student community, died over the weekend. On behalf of Ryerson University, we extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family, friends and loved ones,” said the university in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

The university said it has made counselling services available for staff and students.

Students can learn more about services available to them at the Ryerson Centre for Student Development and Counselling.

The school of journalism shared a post on social media saying it was “shocked and saddened by the tragic death” of Dundas.

“We don’t much else about what happened. We won’t know for a long time. We just feel so bad for his family,” said Baumgartner.

Police have not said what events led to the shooting.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15