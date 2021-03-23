A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns -- make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia. Resident of Oshawa, Ont. home escaped fire that left at least 2 dead by breaking bathroom window A resident of an Oshawa, Ont. home destroyed by a raging fire early Monday morning that left at least two people dead and two others unaccounted for says he had to escape from the burning building through a bathroom window. COVID-19 infections among younger people rising in B.C., top doctor says British Columbia's provincial health officer says an increasing number of younger people are becoming infected with COVID-19 and some are dying, just as vaccines are protecting older populations. Camosun researchers join COVID-19 vaccine effort with applied design skills Researchers at a Vancouver Island college are putting to use their design and manufacturing skills to help with British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.