S&P/TSX composite down as tech sector pulls back, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the technology sector were partially offset by strength in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.85 points at 21,400.92.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.56 points at 35,644.81. The S&P 500 index was down 12.73 points at 4,670.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 169.36 points at 15,685.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Monday.
The January crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$77.93 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$5.06 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$20.80 at US$1,785.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$4.42 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.
