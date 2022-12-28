S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.
Man charged in connection with Dartmouth gas station robberyA 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
Regina police ask for help in robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday.
Sturgeon Falls RIDE check nabs impaired driver from SudburyA 57-year-old driver from Sudbury was pulled over as part of an early-morning RIDE check Sunday in Sturgeon Falls.
Nova Scotia's regulator approves $164 million in Maritime Link costs for 2023Nova Scotia's energy regulator has approved $163.7 million for 2023 to finance, operate and maintain the undersea hydro electricity cable that feeds the province power from Labrador.
Prince Albert man got himself to hospital following shooting: PoliceA 46-year-old Prince Albert man walked into Victoria Hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.
More snow expected as Saskatoon crews continue clearingSaskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestreamA Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'People are having a lot of fun': World junior excitement grows in Halifax and MonctonA full house nightly inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a busy, thriving downtown core, has already captured the attention of sports broadcaster John Moore.
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in WinnipegTwo people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.