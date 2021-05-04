S&P/TSX composite edges higher in early trading, U.S. stock markets down Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trading, helped by gains in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets moved lower. Police charge Halifax man with stunting, after vehicle clocked at 54 km/hr over speed limit A Halifax, N.S. man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 54 kilometres over the speed limit on a Halifax highway Monday afternoon. 'This is a shock to us still': Vic West shelter opens to campers Campers sheltering in Victoria parks began moving into the new Russell Street shelter in Vic West on Monday. Standby list for COVID-19 vaccination now available in Simcoe Muskoka The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has opened a standby list for same-day appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.