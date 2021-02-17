Canada's main stock index sustained its weakest performance in more than two weeks as strong economic data stoked fears of higher inflation. Woman faces charges in connection with Brampton house fire that left two men dead last year A 34-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges in connection with a Brampton, Ont. house fire that killed two men last year. Canadian natural gas producers cashing in on polar vortex pummelling the US Canadian natural gas producers are being called upon to supply more energy to the United States as a polar vortex decimates one of the largest outlets of the product. Allowing cities to ban handguns 'misses the mark': Windsor mayor The Liberal government has tabled new gun-control measures it believes will improve public safety.