S&P/TSX composite inches higher to set new records ahead of central bank meetings Canada's main stock index inched higher to new record highs ahead of U.S. inflation numbers that could solidify central bank responses. Vigil to be held Tuesday night in memory of London, Ont. family A vigil will be held Tuesday night to honour the memory of the family killed in London, Ontario. 'All about being seen': Posters highlighting LGBTQ+ community help celebrate Pride month A series of colourful posters helping celebrate pride week are being used to showcase inspirational Canadians from the LGBTQ2S+ community. Outbreak declared at Fraser Valley long-term care home Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in the Fraser Valley after two residents and one staff member tested positive for the disease.