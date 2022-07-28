S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also post gains
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as battery metals, industrials and utilities sectors all climbed higher, while U.S. stock markets were also up the day after the Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate.
Mounties close Colwood beach boulevard for investigationMounties have closed a section of a beachfront boulevard in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifiesNova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
With the deadline to deliver a kids COVID-19 vaccine days away, Alberta says it is still working the rolloutAlberta parents are still waiting to find out when they can get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
B.C. blockchain company misled investors, regulator allegesA Vancouver-based blockchain technology investment company and three of its officers are accused of misleading the public about how much money it had raised from private investors in 2018.
Behind the scenes: What it was like travelling across Canada with Pope Francis during papal visitAs Pope Francis' trip to Canada winds down, CTV National News' Jill Macyshon shares her experience meeting the Pope and travelling across Canada with his team during the papal visit.
Bear Clan Patrol launches new initiative dedicated to helping missing and vulnerable peopleBear Clan Patrol Inc. has launched a new initiative dedicated to helping missing and vulnerable people in Winnipeg.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after deathA Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Anderson Road intersectionOne person was badly injured in a collision in the intersection of Anderson Road and 24th Street S.W. on Thursday.
Dump truck overturns at quarry in La Peche, Que.The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded to an incident at a quarry in the Edelweiss sector of La Peche at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.