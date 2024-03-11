S&P/TSX lower in Monday morning trading as U.S. markets also fall
Losses in the industrials and technology sectors led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.55 points at 21,684.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.09 points at 38,588.60. The S&P 500 index was down 20.92 points at 5,102.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 62.29 points at 16,022.82.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.10 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Friday.
The April crude oil contract was down 42 cents at US$77.59 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$2,188.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.91 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
