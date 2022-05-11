Saanich bringing back pop-up off-leash dog parks this summer

The District of Saanich will be opening temporary dog parks at nine municipal parks this summer.

The pop-up dog parks will open at three parks at time for approximately one month each.

From June 1 to 27, new pop-up dog parks will open at Beckwith, Gorge, and Vantreight parks.

Then, from July 1 to 26, parks will come to Blair, Copley East, and Rudd parks.

Lastly on July 30 to Sept. 6, pop-up parks will open at Fowler, Horner, and Hyacinth parks.

Saanich says it's launching this rolling series of pop-up dog parks to give pet owners a safe space to have their dogs play off-leash, while protecting other park space and wild areas.

Last year, the district launched a pilot program to see how the pop-up dog parks worked, and what the general reception was.

The pilot program ran for roughly two months at five local parks, and each of those parks have returned as a pop-up dog spaces this year, except for Cadboro-Gyro Park.

"Overall, the project was well received by the dog community," said the district in its pilot project summary.

"One observed benefit to these areas was the social aspect, as dog owners appeared to enjoy interacting with others in addition to having a safe place to socialize their dogs," said the municipality.

Maps of where each pop-up off-leash dog park will be can be found on the District of Saanich website.