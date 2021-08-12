Saanich care home replacing 2 managers after pair suspended for mistreatment of clients

The Garth Homer Society – a facility in Saanich that cares for residents with complex medical and developmental needs – says that two senior managers are "no longer with the society," months after the pair were suspended for breaching nursing standards.

In May, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) said it had concluded a years-long inquiry into Euphemia Guttin, executive director of service operations for the Garth Homer Society, and Victoria Weber, senior manager of health services and education, after the BCCNM received complaints about some of their conduct.

The inquiry found that that some of the complaints were founded, and the college suspended Guttin for 15 months and Weber for 18 months.

In its findings, the BCCNM said that the pair were dismissive of family concerns, and that Weber prevented some staff from contacting other health professionals to discuss their clients, among other complaints.

One parent who had a child at the centre says she felt like her son, who had complex needs, was "treated like an object."

She said that he was given food that he couldn't eat, despite having a doctor's report explaining his diet, and that his corneal scarring increased during his time at the facility.

The BCCNM said in its resolution that the nurses did not agree with all of the findings, but that they both admit that they breached nursing standards.

At the time, the Garth Homer Society said that it continued to employee both Guttin and Weber and that they had the society's "full support and confidence."

Now, the society says that the pair are no longer working for Garth Homer.

"We will also begin the process of recruiting replacements for two of our senior managers, Phemie Guttin and Victoria Weber, who are no longer with the Garth Homer Society," said the society in a statement Thursday.

"We thank them for their leadership and years of service and wish them well in their future endeavours."

The society says it is also looking for a new CEO, and that a new candidate is expected to fill the role by the end of the year.

"Our senior team has been reorganized to ensure seamless delivery of services to more than 200 families over the coming weeks," said the society.

"As we move forward to welcome a new CEO and senior managers, the Garth Homer Society will continue to advance innovation and new possibilities," the statement reads. "Our quest for even better futures for those served by the society continues."