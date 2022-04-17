Saanich considers adopting Victoria's changes to affordable housing approval process

The District of Saanich could soon follow the City of Victoria's lead in streamlining the approval process for certain affordable housing projects.

District Councillor Susan Brice tweeted Friday that she had filed a notice of motion ahead of the council's April 25 meeting that she hopes will allow Saanich to join its neighbour in delegating the approval of certain projects to district staff.

Victoria's city council unanimously passed a motion at its own meeting Thursday that it says will accelerate construction for non-profit, government or co-op housing projects that are consistent with the city's community plan and design guidelines.

Plans that meet the criteria will be delegated to staff for approval, which the city estimates will reduce project timelines by about nine months.

Saanich has its own planning laws and housing strategy, but Brice said she's been in contact with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps about ensuring Saanich staff are able to "connect" with Victoria planners about the proposed policy.

On Saturday, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes tweeted his thanks to Brice for bringing forward her motion, saying he looked forward to discussing it.

With files from The Canadian Press

I have filed a Notice of Motion to place on Council for April 25. Also in discussions with Mayor Helps we have ensured Saanich Staff will connect with Victoria Planning staff. I am optimistic that Saanich Council will give approval to direct staff to bring amendments forward.

Looking fwd to the discussion at council - thank you Councillor Brice https://t.co/zlNzkzOFMa