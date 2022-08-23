Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail

The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail.

The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.

"Two years of pandemic and the advent of e-bikes have really changed the economic landscape," said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes on Monday.

In March, the City of Victoria issued permits for pop-up shops along the bike path on Dallas Road.

According to an employee at the Clover Café, a new coffee stand along Dallas Road, the idea has been catching on locally.

"I've heard lots of people out here saying that they wished that more areas were doing this," said staff member Mickala Withers.

"So it's kind of encouraging to hear that other places are kind of watching what's happening and seeing if they want to do it too," she said.

Currently, no business ventures are permitted along the Galloping Goose Trail or Lochside Trail in Saanich.

If the idea moves forward, council will look at approving specific locations where food vendors and farm stands can set up, with specific zoning assigned to each site.

"People would then apply for those locations and the winning facility with a robust type of business and meeting all the Vancouver Island Health Authority conditions would be considered," said the mayor.

It may still be a while before any shops start popping up along the Galloping Goose Trail.

The district says it's still in the planning stages, with councillors expecting to see an initial presentation on the initiative in late September.

If the idea clears all its hurdles, the mayor says vendors could set up beside the trail as early as next summer.