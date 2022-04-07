Saanich couple credits 50-year love story to overcoming adversity, supporting others

Kathy and Doug are looking through old photo albums, considering their enduring love story. But there are no pictures of the most profound moments that they credit for their longevity, like the night it almost ended.

“My face started tingling,” Doug recalls, touching his left cheek. “I thought maybe it’s from the seafood.”

His wife Kathy says they’d arrived home after a dinner out, before Doug became disoriented, incomprehensible, and later unconscious in hospital for three days.

“I was just holding him,” Kathy recalls through tears. “And I said, ‘Doug you can’t leave me. You can’t leave me.’”

Kathy and Doug arrived in each other’s lives when they were teenagers.

“First of all she was really good-looking,” Doug smiles, before showing me a black-and-white picture of Kathy at 16.

“And I was just really attracted to him,” Kathy smiles, touching Doug’s hand.

“We just clicked,” Doug says, returning Kathy’s smile.

They dated for a year, before saying I do forever. But Kathy was keeping a secret.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” Kathy says. “I blocked it out and put it all behind me.”

But eventually the trauma that Kathy experienced at the residential school couldn’t be contained, and she told Doug.

“It felt like something was lifted off me when I finally talked about it,” Kathy says.

And then, when Doug talked openly about what he’d endured in foster care following the '60s Scoop, the couple found themselves feeling more connected than ever.

“We did a lot of healing together," Kathy says. “We supported each other.”

“We made a vow,” Doug adds. “That we’d never let that happen to our children."

They kept their promise. They raised their children in their culture and surrounded them with the drawings and carvings that were earning Doug international acclaim.

Which brings us back to that night Doug was rushed to the hospital, suffering from not bad seafood but a stroke.

When he regained consciousness, Doug discovered he’d lost the use of the hand that allowed him to create the art that defined him.

“I couldn’t even hold a pencil,” Doug says. “It was scary actually. Very scary.”

Doug spent three months recovering in hospital. Kathy never left his side. Together they did the physical rehabilitation exercises that allowed him to regain most of his ability.

“When he recovered, it was like another renewal,” Kathy says.

Like the disclosure of her past before, by actively working through this adversity together, Kathy and Doug say their relationship deepened.

“I don’t look at it as a bad thing anymore,” Kathy says. “We’re here for a purpose, to share things together.”

Now the latest chapter of their 50-year love story is focused on sharing with others.

Doug creates daily drawings, while having his morning coffee, that he shares on Facebook to inspire younger artists.

The couple are also making the most of their role as elders, volunteering at various organizations, including the University of Victoria, to support the next generation.

“That’s what made us stronger together as a team,” Kathy says before holding Doug’s hand, and sharing a smile. “We’re a good team!”