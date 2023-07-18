Saanich detectives appeal for witnesses after assault sends man to hospital

Major crime detectives in Saanich are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault Friday.

Police say the attack happened around 11 p.m. when the man was walking to a bus stop at Majestic Avenue and Ash Road.

The man was attacked by multiple people armed with a police-style baton and pepper spray, police said.

In a statement Tuesday, the Saanich Police Department said the man had just left a youth gathering at the PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) beach when the attack occurred.

The victim was treated in hospital and is recovering from his injuries, which are considered to be serious but not life-threatening, the statement said.

Police dogs searched the area and located the baton, however investigators are now looking for witness descriptions and images of the suspects.

"Although Saanich police were on scene quickly and have spoken with residents and other persons in the area at the time, it is believed there are pictures and recordings not yet shared with police that may afford evidence," Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said in the release.

"This was a serious assault and we know there are people that can assist us in this investigation."

Anyone with information related to the assault is asked to contact Saanich police detectives via email at majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca and refer to file 23-13080, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The department says police have been proactively attending the PKOLS beach area this summer, saying it is known for large gatherings that spill out onto the streets and can result in disorderly conduct.

Police are also reminding those attending the gatherings that consuming alcohol in public is prohibited, and beach fires are not allowed anywhere in the municipality.