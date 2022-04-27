Saanich distillery settles dispute with Scotch Whisky Association

Macaloney Brewer & Distillers in Saanich, B.C., has resolved a dispute with the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) over the local distillery's branding and name.

In March 2021, the Scotch Whisky Association raised concerns and filed a lawsuit saiyng that Macaloney's name and some products sounded too Scottish, with some key words being protected as geographic indicators, similar to champagne only coming from France.

On Tuesday, the Saanich distillery said it had reached an agreement with the SWA, with the official re-branding of Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery to Macaloney's Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery.

Owner and founder Graeme Macaloney is from Scotland but has lived in Canada for more than 30 years.

"We are delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with the SWA," said Macaloney in a statement Tuesday.

"I am doubly pleased to announce that recently at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards in London, UK, our whiskies took 'Canadian Best Single Malt' for our signature expression formerly known as Glenloy, 'Canadian Best Triple Distilled Potstill Whisky' for our 'Killeigh' whisky, and 'Worlds Best New Make-Young Spirit' for our seaweed-peated spirit," he said.