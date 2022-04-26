Saanich endorses call for free contraception in B.C.

The District of Saanich has joined municipalities across B.C. in calling on the provincial government to provide free prescription contraception to all British Columbians.

Saanich council voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to the province endorsing no-cost coverage for prescription contraceptives.

The municipality joins more than two dozen local governments, including the City of Victoria, that have supported the call.

The B.C. NDP promised to make prescription contraception free ahead of the 2020 election. However, the initiative was not funded in either the 2021 or 2022 provincial budgets.

"Offering no-cost prescription contraception is good social policy, good health policy, and good economic policy," said Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor in a statement.

"This is something that all three major political parties in B.C. have expressed support for, but progress is lacking. It’s clear that more pressure is needed for the provincial government to move forward with this, and I hope that Saanich council’s advocacy can help build that additional pressure."

Advocacy group AccessBC says providing universal no-cost contraception would be a revenue-positive move, potentially saving the province millions in health care and social spending annually.

"The evidence is clear – unintended pregnancies are costly, both to our health-care system and to patients directly," said AccessBC campaign organizer and physician Ruth Habte.

"Data has continued to demonstrate the cost-saving effect of universal access to contraceptives, especially the hormonal intrauterine devices, an option currently out of reach for many patients due to cost," she added.