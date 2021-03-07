A fire in a Vancouver Island neighbourhood displaced two families Saturday night.

The blaze broke out between two homes in the 1700 block of Carnegie Crescent in Saanich around 7 p.m., and flames quickly spread to both buildings.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that a natural gas line and metre were in the burning area, adding fuel to the fire.

All of the occupants of the two homes, including a family with four children, were able to get out, and no one was injured in the incident, according to the Saanich Fire Department.

A total of 18 firefighters responded in several trucks, along with police and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

FortisBC and BC Hydro were also called to the scene to shut off power and natural gas lines.

Investigators returned to the scene on Sunday to try to determine the cause of the blaze.