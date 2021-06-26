Saanich grass fire serves as reminder of dangerous conditions

A grass fire that broke out along Blanshard Street Saturday afternoon is being treated as a reminder that dangerous conditions are upon us.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the centre median between Blanshard Street and Vernon Avenue for reports of a significant blaze. The fire spread to about 200 feet by 200 feet, according to Saanich fire captain Kevin Packford.

“We saw that it was substantial on route and got a couple more trucks here, got it out quickly,” said Packford.

The large median is an area that is sometimes used by unhoused campers, according to Packford.

“There’s some homeless people that tend to camp in this area. So, we’re never pointing fingers, but it could happen. You know, anything can happen when it gets dry like this.”

Current weather conditions are sweltering and a provincial fire ban went into effect last week.

Now, more than ever, Packford says people need to be vigilant.

“Just be aware that fire causes stuff like this rapidly, and fires can grow,” he said.

The Saanich fire crew knocked down the grass fire within minutes of arriving on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.