Saanich homeowners fined after weekend parties

Police in Saanich handed out nearly $5,000 in fines over the weekend to a pair of homeowners who allegedly breached the province’s public health orders banning gatherings.

Patrol officers were called to two homes on Friday night and early Saturday morning due to noise complaints.

One of the gatherings was on Hartwood Place in the Gordon Head neighbourhood, where a group of university-aged people were having a party, Saanich police told CTV News.

The second party was on South Valley Drive in the Strawberry Vale area.

In both cases, police say they found large indoor gatherings in contravention of public health orders. Both homeowners were fined $2,300 each, police said.

The Saanich Police Department says most Saanich residents are following the province’s restrictions on gatherings, but those who fail to follow the rules will be penalized.

“We will investigate reports of those contravening the order and encourage people to call our non-emergency line to make those reports,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.