Saanich launches mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

Nearly 2,000 people working for the District of Saanich will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

All Saanich employees will need to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 13, the district announced Wednesday.

The district says that elected officials are not bound by the same employee policy, however, all members of Saanich council have volunteered to follow the procedure.

"Saanich is committed to the health and safety of its staff and the community," said Paul Thorkelsson, Saanich chief administrative officer, in a statement Wednesday.

"This vaccine requirement will protect 1,800 employees working across our municipal facilities as well as the community members we interact with," he said.

The district says that some employees may be exempt if they are unable to receive a vaccine for medical reasons.

Saanich joins the Capital Regional District in its decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations from staff members. The CRD announced its vaccine requirement on Oct. 13.

"This requirement aligns with advice from the provincial health officer and similar policies recently implemented by other municipalities and large employers across the province," said Thorkelsson.