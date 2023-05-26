Saanich man arrested after wielding plastic sword, smashing bus window

Mounties say a 19-year-old Saanich man was arrested after wielding a plastic sword and smashing the window of a transit bus in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP officers were called to the disturbance aboard the BC Transit bus on Thursday after the man was denied entry to the bus near the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Sooke Road.

Police were advised the man was told he couldn't board the bus with the sword, at which point he smashed a bus window and left.

Police found the man with the sword in a nearby parking lot. A search also turned up a replica handgun in the man's waistband, the RCMP said in a release Friday.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a concealed weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of his conditions not to possess weapons.

The man was held in custody with a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

"We want to thank the bus driver for calling police right away," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said. "Their actions were instrumental in keeping the passengers on board safe."