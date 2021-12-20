Saanich man taken to hospital after fire starts in bedroom
A Saanich, B.C. man is being treated in hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out at his home on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home around 3 p.m. by friends of the man who had stopped by to check in on him.
When crews arrived at the home on Regina Avenue, heavy smoke could be seen throughout the house.
Firefighters entered the house and quickly put out the fire in the man's bedroom. He was then taken to hospital where he continues to be treated for significant burns Monday.
"The cause of this fire was due to combustibles too close to a baseboard heater," said Lt. Randall Carnell, Saanich Fire Department investigator.
The fire then spread from the heater by igniting bedding and sheets before making its way under the man's mattress.
"It's very important to keep things clear on these cold days from baseboard heaters," said Carnell.
The fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time.
The injured man was the only resident of the house.
