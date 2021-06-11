Saanich massage therapist pleads guilty to voyeurism charges

A Saanich massage therapist entered guilty pleas to four voyeurism charges on Friday after he recorded images of women without their consent.

Gilles-Philippe Lavoie pleaded guilty to four counts of secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place.

The offences occurred separately on March 20 and Aug. 10 of last year.

Saanich police told CTV News in November that one of the victims reported the incident on Aug. 10 and Lavoie was arrested and released on conditions later that evening.

"Obviously, this is very disturbing incident, and it is very sensitive to the victim involved," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades on Nov. 18.

"It happened in a place where this person expected to be in complete privacy and again it is very disturbing that this happened," Anastasiades added.

Police said at the time their investigation was only focusing on one victim, but investigators would fully investigate any related claims if other victims came forward.

Lavoie voluntarily resigned his registration with the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia on Aug. 25, according to the agency.

"Obviously, it is very disturbing and concerning conduct," Eric Wredenhagen, the college’s CEO, told CTV News in November. "It is distressing to hear of this and, if true, completely unprofessional and unacceptable conduct for any RMT to engage in."

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered by the court, which is scheduled to reconvene on August 5.