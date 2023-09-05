Saanich Peninsula Hospital ER to remain closed overnight due to doctor shortage

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital emergency department will remain closed overnight for the foreseeable future due to an ongoing staffing shortage.

The overnight closures began in early July and were scheduled to end on Sept. 5.

However, in a statement Tuesday, Island Health said ongoing physician recruitment challenges mean the emergency room will remain closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until further notice.

Ambulances will continue to be diverted to either Royal Jubilee Hospital or Victoria General Hospital during the overnight hours.

During the closures, "anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Royal Jubilee Hospital or Victoria General Hospital," Island Health said in a statement.

Prior to the closures, an average of 13 patients attended the hospital's emergency room between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily, including two by ambulance, the health authority said.

"Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption while we continue recruitment efforts and explore care models to strengthen, extend and support our care providers," said Island Health.

All other inpatient services at the Saanichton hospital will continue as usual.