Saanich police appeal for video evidence in investigation of assault that closed Highway 1 lanes

Police in Saanich are requesting dash cam video from the public as they continue their investigation of an incident that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 1 for several hours Friday.

That day, police closed the lanes between Carey Road and Tillicum Road after a man was found suffering serious injuries on the highway just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say the man was attacked with a weapon. They're now looking for dash cam video recorded in the following hours and locations:

Between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on Tillicum Road between Tillicum Mall and Highway 1.

Between 10 and 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on Burnside and Interurban roads between Tillicum Mall and Colquitz Middle School

Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, on Highway 1 between McKenzie Avenue and Saanich Road

Anyone who has video or information to share should call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and reference file number 2021-20037, police said.