Saanich police appeal for video evidence in investigation of assault that closed Highway 1 lanes

Police have closed the lanes between Carey Road and Tillicum Road as they investigate an incident in the area on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (CTV News)

Police in Saanich are requesting dash cam video from the public as they continue their investigation of an incident that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 1 for several hours Friday.

That day, police closed the lanes between Carey Road and Tillicum Road after a man was found suffering serious injuries on the highway just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say the man was attacked with a weapon. They're now looking for dash cam video recorded in the following hours and locations:

  • Between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on Tillicum Road between Tillicum Mall and Highway 1.
  • Between 10 and 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on Burnside and Interurban roads between Tillicum Mall and Colquitz Middle School
  • Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, on Highway 1 between McKenzie Avenue and Saanich Road

Anyone who has video or information to share should call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and reference file number 2021-20037, police said. 

