Saanich police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a small fire outside an apartment building in the Burnside area on Sunday.

Police officers and the Saanich Fire Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3200-block of Eldon Place just after midnight for reports of a fire.

The fire was in the front entranceway of the building and was quickly extinguished by first responders.

Investigators say they reviewed video surveillance of the area and quickly identified a suspect, who was “immediately recognized” by one officer.

Hours later, the man was located and arrested.

“While the fire was not particularly large in nature and was contained to a plastic bucket, the fact that it was up against an outside wall of this large, 94-unit residential complex presented a very real and serious risk to personal injury,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.