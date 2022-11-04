Saanich police ask public to call 911 if they see missing teen

Police are searching for a high-risk teenager who disappeared last week in Saanich, B.C.

Zeneah Edwards-Helgasson, 17, was last seen around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, according to a release Friday from the Saanich Police Department.

Edwards-Helgasson was last seen near Carey Road and Marigold Road.

She is described as standing 5’6” tall with an average build. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tank top, black leggings and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees Edwards-Helgasson is urged to call 911 immediately.

A high-risk missing person is described under B.C.’s provincial policing standards as someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to a number of factors, including, physical or mental illness, location, disability or age.

Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.