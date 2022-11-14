Saanich police establish dedicated sex crimes unit

The Saanich Police Department on Monday launched a new unit dedicated to investigating current and historical sex crimes.

The new special investigations section (SIS) consists of two police sergeants and seven constables.

All of the members were reassigned from other sections of the department with the exception of one new officer who was hired with the increased staffing levels approved in the 2022 budget, the department said in a release Monday.

Investigators with the new unit will receive specialized training to "ensure survivors are cared for with the best trauma-informed practices," the department said.

Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie called the formation of the unit "a vital step forward that clearly demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement, service and investigative excellence, and survivor support, care, and well-being."

The department says the decision to establish the new sexual offences unit has the support of both the police board and the Saanich district council.

"This highly experienced team of investigators will ensure that survivors of sexual offences are supported and kept informed throughout the entire investigative process," the chief added.