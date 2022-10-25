Saanich police ID second murder victim, appeal for witnesses

Homicide investigators have confirmed the identity of the second victim in a pair of homicides last week in Saanich, B.C.

The body of 36-year-old William "Billy" Bradshaw was found Oct. 19 in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Blanshard Street, just south of Saanich Road.

Saanich patrol officers attended the scene around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a body in the area.

Investigators are still working to determine a connection between Bradshaw's death and that of Stephanie "Jade" Elk, who was found dead the same day in a home in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue.

Christopher Cathcart, 36, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with second-degree murder in Elk's death.

Judy Elk, the victim's mother, told CTV News her daughter had been stabbed and that Cathcart was her boyfriend.

No charges have been laid in Bradshaw's slaying.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of both homicide investigations.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera video from the area of Blanshard Street, from Cloverdale Avenue to Saanich Road, between the hours or 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 19 to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.