Saanich police investigate 'brazen' daytime robbery

Saanich police are investigating after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a sidewalk Monday.

Investigators say the man was walking eastbound in the 1400-block of McKenzie Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by three men on bicycles.

Police say the men demanded money and produced a weapon before riding westbound off toward Cedar Hill Road.

The first suspect is described as roughly 30 years old, wearing a black vest, blue pants and a red hat with spikes on it. He had sleeve tattoos on both arms.

The second suspect is also described as roughly 30 years old, wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants and a red hat with spikes.

A description of the third suspect was not provided.

"While the victim was not physically injured, this was a frightening interaction and very brazen considering it took place in a very busy area," Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to check their vehicle's dash camera.

Anyone with information to provide about the robbery is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.