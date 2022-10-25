Saanich police investigating after child struck on Shelbourne Street

A collision between a vehicle and a young pedestrian closed part of Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection with San Juan Avenue, south of PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park).

Saanich police say a child under 12 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound and southbound traffic was being rerouted away from the scene until 9:20 a.m. when the street was fully reopened to vehicles.

Saanich police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.