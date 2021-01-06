Saanich police are investigating a series of apparent arsons that began on Christmas day.

The first of four incidents was reported on Dec. 25 when a homeowner spotted someone near their property in the 4200-block of Carey Road. The homeowner told police that they saw someone enter their vehicle overnight before trying to start a fire inside of their car.

One day later, just after midnight on Dec. 26, police say a vehicle parked in a driveway “just a few doors down” from the first home was set on fire.

Earlier this week, on Jan. 5, police received a report of a hedge being lit on fire in the 700-block of Miller Avenue.

On Jan. 6, around 3:30 a.m., police say another overnight fire was reported on Tillicum Road near the Galloping Goose trail where a public garbage can was set on fire.

“No persons were injured as a result of any of these fires and while they are all in close proximity of one another, it is too early to determine if the fires are connected,” said Saanich police in a release Wednesday.

Investigators are now asking that everyone in the area be “extra vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to police.

Police are also hoping to identify and speak with a person who was captured on video camera in the area of where the Boxing Day fire took place. The video can be seen above.

Finally, detectives are asking that anyone with home surveillance or dashcam footage at the following times review their recordings for any suspicious behaviour:

• Between 11 p.m. on Dec 25, 2020 and 1 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020 in the 4000-block of Carey Road or surrounding area.

• Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021 in the 700-block of Miller Avenue or surrounding area.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents, or who may know the person in the video above, is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.