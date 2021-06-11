Saanich police lock down street due to 'ongoing incident'

Saanich police are asking commuters and pedestrians to avoid a stretch of Tattersall Drive due to an "ongoing incident" Friday morning.

Police ask that drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians steer clear of Tattersall Drive between Saanich Road and Quadra Street as first responders secure the scene.

On Friday morning, a police negotiator on Tattersall Drive could be heard calling for a man to exit the front door of a home, adding that the man was wanted on several charges including assault with a weapon.

"Saanich police are asking the public to provide space for emergency personnel so the situation can be safely resolved," said the police department in a statement around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.