Saanich police nab alleged drunk driver attempting to flee crash

A Nanaimo man was arrested in Saanich last week after he allegedly crashed a vehicle while impaired.

Saanich police say the crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on July 19 on Cedar Hill Cross Road. Police say that two officers were parked on Shelbourne Street near Cedar Hill when they heard the crash and went to investigate.

The officers then spotted damage to a concrete median on Cedar Hill Cross Road, and followed a trail of debris and fluids leading from the median to a parking lot on Ophir Street.

At the parking lot, police say they saw a man exit the driver's seat of a car, then run from the scene.

The driver was trying to climb a nearby fence when officers caught up to him and took him into custody, according to Saanich police.

Later, police say the man provided a breath sample that read twice over the legal driving limit. Police also found that the man was banned from driving, and was breaching probation conditions that stemmed from a prior break-and-enter conviction.

The 36-year-old is now facing recommended charges of impaired driving, breach of probation, and driving while prohibited.

"This individual made a series of poor decisions that posed significant risks to the public, fortunately only resulting in substantial consequences for him alone," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Monday.