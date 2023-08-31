Saanich police report multiple cougar sightings in Gordon Head, Mount Tolmie areas

Saanich police are warning the public after several cougar sightings were reported in the Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie areas.

Police received reports that a cougar was seen walking in Mount Tolmie Park on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Officers attended the scene but did not locate the animal.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were responding to an unrelated call in Gordon Head North Park when one officer came face-to-face with a cougar.

Police say the cat eventually turned and walked down a trail toward the water.

Conservation officers are monitoring cougar activity in the area and will respond as necessary.

"While it's unclear if this is one or more cougars being spotted, in all cases the cougar was not acting aggressively," Saanich police said.

The public is asked to take precautions such as travelling in groups and leashing their pets while walking in the area.

Anyone who encounters a cougar in the Saanich area can contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.