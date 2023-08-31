Saanich police report multiple cougar sightings in Gordon Head, Mount Tolmie areas
Saanich police are warning the public after several cougar sightings were reported in the Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie areas.
Police received reports that a cougar was seen walking in Mount Tolmie Park on Monday and Wednesday evenings.
Officers attended the scene but did not locate the animal.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were responding to an unrelated call in Gordon Head North Park when one officer came face-to-face with a cougar.
Police say the cat eventually turned and walked down a trail toward the water.
Conservation officers are monitoring cougar activity in the area and will respond as necessary.
"While it's unclear if this is one or more cougars being spotted, in all cases the cougar was not acting aggressively," Saanich police said.
The public is asked to take precautions such as travelling in groups and leashing their pets while walking in the area.
Anyone who encounters a cougar in the Saanich area can contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.