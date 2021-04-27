Saanich police say fire that damaged 2 homes was arson

Saanich police say a fire that damaged two occupied homes in early March is now considered a case of arson.

Firefighters and police rushed to the fire on the evening of March 7 in the in the 1700-block of Carnegie Crescent. While both homes had residents inside at the time – including a family with three children – everyone was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Saanich police major crimes unit said the fire was suspicious in nature.

Police are now hoping to speak with anyone who may have information on the fire. Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage of the neighbourhood on March 7.

"While the fire was reported at 7 p.m., an hour prior to and after this time is what investigators are currently focusing on," said Saanich police on Tuesday.

Police say the fire "was significant" and caused approximately $355,000 in damage to the two homes.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321, or call Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.