Saanich police say suspect exposed himself on BC Transit bus

Saanich police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself on a transit bus earlier this month.

A statement from the department says a woman was on a BC Transit bus around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 when the man approached her and exposed himself.

The incident happened on the route 31 bus on Douglas Street, according to police.

The woman notified the bus driver immediately, however the man exited the bus from the rear doors at the next stop.

Saanich police described the suspect as approximately 40 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.